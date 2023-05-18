PotCoin (POT) Price Down 5.9% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $480,934.59 and approximately $101.88 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00338402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019781 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,313,734 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

