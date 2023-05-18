Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.
Post Trading Down 0.1 %
POST opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Post by 102.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.