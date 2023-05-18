Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POST. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Post alerts:

Post Trading Down 0.1 %

POST opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Post will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Post by 102.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.