Populous (PPT) Trading 119.5% Higher Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded up 118.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 119.5% against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $201,649.21 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

