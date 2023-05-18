Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for approximately 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $19,887,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 117,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Price Performance

PII traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 220,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

