Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $21.53

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.53, but opened at $22.28. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 678,288 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $264,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

