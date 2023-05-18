PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYPS. Macquarie began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 92,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 183,405 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 801,496 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,717,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $586.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.50 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

