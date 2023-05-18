Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Director Buys $15,300.00 in Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) Director Daniel Heneghan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,040.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

About Pixelworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

