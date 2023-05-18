Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Director Buys $15,300.00 in Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) Director Daniel Heneghan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,040.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pixelworks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pixelworks (PXLW)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.