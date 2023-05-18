Piper Sandler Cuts TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $68.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.06 on Thursday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

