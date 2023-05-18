Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head to Head Comparison

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 3 5 1 0 1.78 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle West Capital and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus target price of $74.64, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 10.33% 7.50% 2.02% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -25.53% -21.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $4.32 billion 2.06 $483.60 million $4.09 19.20 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $26,000.00 621.06 -$2.90 million ($0.44) -6.61

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle West Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co. The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

