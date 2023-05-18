Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,104,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,451,000 after purchasing an additional 862,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

