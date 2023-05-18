PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Announces Dividend of $0.02

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PetroTal Stock Performance
LON PTAL opened at GBX 45.63 ($0.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.13. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.61 million, a P/E ratio of 267.65 and a beta of 2.05.
About PetroTal
