PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) Announces Dividend of $0.02

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PetroTal Stock Performance

LON PTAL opened at GBX 45.63 ($0.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.13. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.50 ($0.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.61 million, a P/E ratio of 267.65 and a beta of 2.05.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

