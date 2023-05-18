Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.82

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.82 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.08), with a volume of 2,448,307 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 17.93, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £69.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

