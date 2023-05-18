Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. 676,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,384,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

