Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. 676,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,384,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness
In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
