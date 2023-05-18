Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.41%.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE PVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 36,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,686. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.
Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.
