Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.41%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 36,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,686. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

About Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

