Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,489 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.