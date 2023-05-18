Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.