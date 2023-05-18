Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

NYSE:PSX opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

