Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,310,000 after buying an additional 2,532,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,281 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,625,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,307,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866,193 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

