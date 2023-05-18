Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $118.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

