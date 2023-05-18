Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 313 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.