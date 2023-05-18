Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,960 Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,966,000.

Shares of BATS:GSUS opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $866.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

