PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEPGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PEP opened at $192.06 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.