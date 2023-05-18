PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PennantPark Investment Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of PNNT stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $365.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.
PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.44%.
PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.
