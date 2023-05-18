Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 7.7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 6,538,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,736,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

