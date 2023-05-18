Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.52) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of LON WKP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 472.20 ($5.92). 13,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,173. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 735.59 ($9.21). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 461.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 467.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £904.92 million, a PE ratio of 556.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

