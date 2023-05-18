PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Posts Earnings Results

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of PED opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.15. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07.
Insider Activity at PEDEVCO
In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 263,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $183,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PED shares. StockNews.com raised PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.