PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Posts Earnings Results

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million.

Shares of PED opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.15. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 263,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $183,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PED shares. StockNews.com raised PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

