PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 56,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 170,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $585,189.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,494.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

