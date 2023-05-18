Paul J. Romanowski Sells 40,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,700. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

