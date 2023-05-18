Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

PSI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.10.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PSI traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.50. 29,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,971. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.26. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$10.87 and a 1-year high of C$16.98. The firm has a market cap of C$926.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2853958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

