Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PH. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

NYSE:PH traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,964. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

