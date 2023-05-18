Park National (NYSE:PRK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Park National Stock Performance

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.