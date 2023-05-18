Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Park Lawn Price Performance

Park Lawn stock remained flat at $19.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

