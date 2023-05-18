Parity Group (LON:PTY) Trading Down 5.3%

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Approximately 836,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,823% from the average daily volume of 43,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.86.

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe Union, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies.

