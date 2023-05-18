Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,439.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,650.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 194,500 shares of company stock worth $915,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

