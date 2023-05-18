Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Director Shari Redstone Buys 165,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paramount Global Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ PARAP opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.42%.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
