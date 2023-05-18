PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $34.00 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $97.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. Research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 108,118 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PAR Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

