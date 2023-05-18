Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Down 4.1%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 970,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,462,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

