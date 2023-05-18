Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. 2,321,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.21.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

