Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

