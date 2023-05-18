Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $230.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $191.52 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $203.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,611.76, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

