Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Cut by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,513 shares of company stock worth $801,494 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

PLTR stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

