Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 10%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. 2,065,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,231,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

