P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Down 6.2%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 458,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 351,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

P3 Health Partners Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,102,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,788,841.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,102,605 shares in the company, valued at $144,788,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at $123,594,325.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,956,213 shares of company stock worth $6,197,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $119,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 206,542 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its stake in P3 Health Partners by 135.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 657,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,986 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

