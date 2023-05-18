P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Down 6.2%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 458,134 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 351,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.
In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,102,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,788,841.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,102,605 shares in the company, valued at $144,788,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at $123,594,325.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,956,213 shares of company stock worth $6,197,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
