Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.70) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXIG stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,760 ($34.57). 55,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,794.52, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,686 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.14). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,611.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,376.61.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.