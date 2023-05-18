Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.70) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

OXIG stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,760 ($34.57). 55,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,794.52, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of GBX 1,686 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.14). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,611.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,376.61.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

