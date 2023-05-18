Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 246,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,457,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

