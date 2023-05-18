Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CEO Charles Angus Pacala Buys 86,300 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,333. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 24.8% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ouster by 323.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

