Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CEO Charles Angus Pacala Buys 86,300 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ouster Stock Performance
Shares of OUST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,333. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 24.8% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ouster by 323.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
