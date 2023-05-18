OTR Global Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Positive

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 533,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,236.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5,179.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after acquiring an additional 238,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,500,000 after acquiring an additional 111,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.