OTR Global Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Positive

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.
Nutanix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 533,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutanix (NTNX)
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.