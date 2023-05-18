Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 2.3%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 8,859,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 21,522,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

