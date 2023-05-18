Origin Asset Management LLP Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up about 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after buying an additional 256,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $121.67. The company had a trading volume of 843,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,149. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $122.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.