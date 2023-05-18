Origin Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 10,843 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,843 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Old National Bancorp makes up 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,389,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9,926.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,852,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

ONB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,125. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

