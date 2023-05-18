Orchid (OXT) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $66.48 million and approximately $900,759.47 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06899103 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $709,937.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

